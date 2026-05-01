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RB Bragantino sofre gol nos acréscimos e é derrotado para o River Plate-ARG; veja o gol

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Da Redação em Bragança Paulista, SP

Publicado 01/05/2026 às 12:10

RB Bragantino sofre gol nos acréscimos e é derrotado para o River Plate-ARG; veja o gol

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