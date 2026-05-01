Apostas

Puma Rodriguez bate forte com a esquerda e marca o primeiro do Vasco contra o Olímpia; confira o lance

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em Rio de Janeiro, RJ

Publicado 01/05/2026 às 11:13

Puma Rodriguez bate forte com a esquerda e marca o primeiro do Vasco contra o Olímpia; confira o lance

Conteúdo Patrocinado