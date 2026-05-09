Apostas

PSG lança novo uniforme titular para a temporada 2026/27; confira

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 09/05/2026 às 16:05

O Paris Saint-Germain apresentou seu novo uniforme principal para a temporada

Conteúdo Patrocinado