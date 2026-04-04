Apostas

Primeiro treino do italiano Roberto De Zerbi como técnico do Tottenham

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 04/04/2026 às 15:32

Veja os bastidores do primeiro treino de Roberto De Zerbi como técnico do Tottenham.

Conteúdo Patrocinado