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Pressão funciona e Fluminense abre placar no Maracanã nos primeiros minutos de jogo; veja

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 19/05/2026 às 21:21

Pressão funciona e Fluminense abre placar no Maracanã nos primeiros minutos de jogo; veja

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