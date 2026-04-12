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Pezzolano afirma que Inter continua crescendo como equipe

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Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em Porto Alegre, RS

Publicado 12/04/2026 às 16:41

Após empate morno no clássico, Pezzolano afirma que equipe continua crescendo e ressalta estratégia das duas equipes.

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