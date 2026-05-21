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Pedro marca o gol da vitória do Flamengo na Libertadores; confira

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Foto: MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP
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Da Redação em Rio de Janeiro, RJ

Publicado 21/05/2026 às 10:30

Pedro marca o gol da vitória do Flamengo na Libertadores; confira

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