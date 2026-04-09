Apostas

Pedro Lourenço exalta importância da vitória do Cruzeiro no retorno à Libertadores

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 09/04/2026 às 17:44

Presidente da SAF do Cruzeiro, Pedrinho comentou a estreia do Cabuloso contra o Barcelona de Guayaquil, no Equador.

Conteúdo Patrocinado