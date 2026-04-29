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Palmeiras tem recepção calorosa no Paraguai; confira a viagem

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 29/04/2026 às 13:11

Elenco do Verdão chegou ao Paraguai para a partida contra o Cerro Porteño pela CONMEBOL Libertadores.

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