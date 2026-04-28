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Palmeiras estreava no Pacaembu há 86 anos; relembre o primeiro jogo do estádio

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 28/04/2026 às 08:01 • Atualizado 28/04/2026 às 08:10

Gazeta Press/Acervo
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