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Otávio faz duas grandes defesas em sequência e salva o Cruzeiro; confira

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Foto por MARCOS BRINDICCI / AFP
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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 20/05/2026 às 08:59

Otávio faz duas grandes defesas em sequência e salva o Cruzeiro; confira

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