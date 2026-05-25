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Os últimos momentos de Guardiola como técnico do Manchester City

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 25/05/2026 às 13:12

Pep Guardiola se despede após uma emocionante última partida no comando do Manchester City.

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