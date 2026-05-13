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Os melhores momentos de Vitinha após 200 jogos pelo PSG

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Foto por YASSER AL ZAYYAT / AFP
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 13/05/2026 às 12:42

Reviva os melhores momentos de Vitinha pelo Paris Saint-Germain em seus primeiros 200 jogos pelo clube.

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