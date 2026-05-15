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Os crias da base do Barcelona, Lamine e Fermín: O puro suco da alegria!

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Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 15/05/2026 às 17:05

Os crias da base tão como? Felizão com o caneco na mão!

Conteúdo Patrocinado