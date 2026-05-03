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Os 5 melhores gols da Inter na temporada da Serie A até agora pelo Italiano

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 03/05/2026 às 19:57

Reviva os cinco melhores gols da Inter na temporada 2025-26 da Serie A até aqui.

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