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Ollie Watkins abre o placar para o Aston Villa contra o Nottingham Forest pela Liga Europa; veja o gol

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 07/05/2026 às 17:46

Ollie Watkins abre o placar para o Aston Villa contra o Nottingham Forest pela Liga Europa; veja o gol

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