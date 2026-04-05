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O português Artur Jorge técnico do Cruzeiro lamenta resultado em São Paulo e relata preocupação

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 05/04/2026 às 12:57 • Atualizado 05/04/2026 às 13:01

Treinador do Cruzeiro analisa revés para o São Paulo no Morumbis pelo Campeonato Brasileiro.

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