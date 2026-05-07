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O GOL DA VITÓRIA! Matheus França recebe de Nuno Moreira e vira o jogo para o Vasco no Chile

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 06/05/2026 às 21:20 • Atualizado 06/05/2026 às 21:20

O GOL DA VITÓRIA! Matheus França recebe de Nuno Moreira e vira o jogo para o Vasco no Chile

Conteúdo Patrocinado