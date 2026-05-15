Apostas

O brilhante gol de abertura de Aouar, do Al Ittihad, contra o Al Ettifaq; confira

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 15/05/2026 às 12:56

O brilhante gol de abertura de Aouar, do Al Ittihad, contra o Al Ettifaq; confira

Conteúdo Patrocinado