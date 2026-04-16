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Nos acréscimos, Cruzeiro sofre gol da derrota no Mineirão pela Libertadores

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 15/04/2026 às 21:31

Nos acréscimos, Cruzeiro sofre gol da derrota no Mineirão pela CONMEBOL Libertadores

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