Apostas

"Não entramos ligados", analisa Renato Gaúcho após derrota contra o Internacional

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 17/05/2026 às 12:15

Técnico vascaíno lamenta o derrota por 4 a 1 e afirma que placar foi elástico por "falta de atenção" durante os 90 minutos

Conteúdo Patrocinado