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Na altitude, Mirassol sofre gol logo no inicio de jogo contra a LDU; assista

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 15/04/2026 às 09:52

Na altitude, Mirassol sofre gol logo no inicio de jogo contra a LDU; assista

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