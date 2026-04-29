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Montoro aproveita rebote e marca o segundo gol do Botafogo; veja o lance

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Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em Rio de Janeiro, RJ

Publicado 29/04/2026 às 09:23

Montoro aproveita rebote e marca o segundo gol do Botafogo; veja o lance

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