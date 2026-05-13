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Minuto de silêncio no Camp Nou antes da vitória contra o Real Madri, veja bastidores

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 13/05/2026 às 08:29

Minuto de silêncio no Camp Nou antes do duelo contra o Real Madri, veja bastidores

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