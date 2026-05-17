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Milton Cruz explica a decisão de começar duelo contra o Fluminense com Ferreirinha no banco

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 17/05/2026 às 12:10 • Atualizado 17/05/2026 às 12:11

Tricolor paulista iniciou a partida com um Wendell na vaga do ponta tricolor e saiu derrotado do Maracanã.

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