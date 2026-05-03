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Messi dribla o zagueiro e marca um golaço contra o Orlando City pela MLS

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Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 03/05/2026 às 11:47

Messi dribla o zagueiro e marca um golaço contra o Orlando City pela MLS

Conteúdo Patrocinado