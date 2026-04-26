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"Merecíamos ter vencido", Cuca destaca chances perdidas em empate contra o Bahia

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Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em Santos, SP

Publicado 26/04/2026 às 13:49

Técnico santista destaca as chances perdidas que poderiam ter dado a vitória ao Peixe diante do Bahia.

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