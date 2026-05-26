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Mensagem final de Pep Guardiola para os torcedores do Manchester City; confira

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 26/05/2026 às 10:14

O treinador espanhol fez uma despedida emocionante do Manchester City após a carreata de comemoração dos títulos.

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