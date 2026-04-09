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Melhores momentos: SC Freiburg 3 x 0 Celta de Vigo pela Liga Europa

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Publicado 09/04/2026 às 18:51

Melhores momentos: SC Freiburg 3 x 0 Celta de Vigo (Europa League)

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