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Melhores momentos: Mirassol 1 x 0 Lanús pela Libertadores

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Foto: NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP
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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 09/04/2026 às 14:14

Melhores momentos: Mirassol 1 - 0 Lanús (CONMEBOL Libertadores)

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