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Melhores momentos: M'gladbach 4 x 0 Hoffenheim pelo Alemão

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 16/05/2026 às 14:03

Melhores momentos: M'gladbach 4 x 0 Hoffenheim pelo Alemão

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