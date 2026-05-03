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Melhores momentos: Lyon 4 x 2 Rennes pelo Francês

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 03/05/2026 às 18:05

Melhores momentos: Lyon 4 x 2 Rennes pelo Francês

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