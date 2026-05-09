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Melhores momentos: Hoffenheim 1 x 0 Bremen pela Bundesliga

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Publicado 09/05/2026 às 18:51

Melhores momentos: Hoffenheim 1 x 0 Bremen (Bundesliga)

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