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Melhores momentos: Hearts 3 x 0 Falkirk pelo Escocês

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 13/05/2026 às 18:44

Melhores momentos: Hearts 3 x 0 Falkirk pelo Escocês

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