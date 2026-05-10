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Melhores momentos: Genoa 2 x 3 Fiorentina pelo Italiano Feminino

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Publicado 09/05/2026 às 23:07 • Atualizado 09/05/2026 às 23:12

Melhores momentos: Genoa 2 x 3 Fiorentina FC pelo Italiano Feminino

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