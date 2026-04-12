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Melhores momentos do empate entre Urawa Reds e Tokyo Verdy pelo Campeonato Japonês

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 12/04/2026 às 19:02

Melhores momentos: Urawa Reds 1 x 1 Tokyo Verdy (J1 League)

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