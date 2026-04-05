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Melhores momentos do empate entre Inter Miami e Austin FC pela MLS

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 05/04/2026 às 13:09

Melhores momentos: Inter Miami CF 2 x 2 Austin FC (MLS)

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