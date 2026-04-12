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Melhores momentos da vitória do Vancouver Whitecaps sobre o New York City pela MLS

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 12/04/2026 às 15:25

Confira os melhores momentos da vitória do Vancouver Whitecaps FC por 2 a 0 New York City FC.

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