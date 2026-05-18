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Melhores momentos da vitória do Utah Royals sobre o Rac. Louisville pela Liga Feminina Americana

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Publicado 18/05/2026 às 12:40

Melhores momentos da vitória do Utah Royals sobre o Rac. Louisville pela Liga Feminina Americana

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