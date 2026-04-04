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Melhores momentos da vitória do Toronto FC sobre o Colorado Rapids pela MLS

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 04/04/2026 às 16:52

Melhores momentos da vitória do Toronto FC sobre o Colorado Rapids pela MLS

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