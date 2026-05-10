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Melhores momentos da vitória do St. Louis CITY SC sobre o Colorado Rapids pela MLS

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Publicado 10/05/2026 às 15:55 • Atualizado 10/05/2026 às 15:56

Melhores momentos da vitória do St. Louis CITY SC sobre o Colorado Rapids pela MLS

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