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Melhores momentos da vitória do San Jose Earthquakes sobre o Sporting Kansas City pela MLS

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 12/04/2026 às 17:31

Melhores momentos: Sporting Kansas City 1 x 3 San Jose Earthquakes (MLS)

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