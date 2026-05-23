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Melhores momentos da vitória do Novorizontino sobre o Ceara pelo Brasileirão da Série B

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Foto: Divulgação/Novorizontino
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Da Redação em Novo Horizonte, SP

Publicado 23/05/2026 às 18:48

Melhores momentos da vitória do Novorizontino sobre o Ceara pelo Brasileirão da Série B

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