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Melhores momentos da vitória do New York City FC sobre o Columbus Crew pela MLS

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 10/05/2026 às 21:10

Melhores momentos da vitória do New York City FC sobre o Columbus Crew pela MLS

Conteúdo Patrocinado