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Melhores momentos da vitória do Nashville sobre o Charlotte pela MLS

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 12/04/2026 às 16:10

Confira os melhores momentos da vitória do Nashville SC sobre o Charlotte FC pela MLS.

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