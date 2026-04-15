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Melhores momentos da vitória do LDU Quito sobre o Mirassol pela Libertadores

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Foto: RODRIGO BUENDIA / AFP
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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 15/04/2026 às 10:43

Melhores momentos: LDU Quito 2 - 0 Mirassol (CONMEBOL Libertadores)

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