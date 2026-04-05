Apostas

Melhores momentos da vitória do Kawasaki Frontale sobre o Urawa Reds pelo Campeonato Japonês

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 05/04/2026 às 13:36

Melhores momentos: Kawasaki Frontale 3 x 2 Urawa Reds (J1 League)

Conteúdo Patrocinado