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Melhores momentos da vitória do Karlsruher SC sobre o Magdeburg pela Segunda Divisão da Bundesliga

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 18/05/2026 às 10:37

Melhores momentos da vitória do Karlsruher SC sobre o Magdeburg pela Segunda Divisão da Bundesliga

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