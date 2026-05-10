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Melhores momentos da vitória do Goiás sobre o Vila Nova pela Série B

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Da Redação em Goiânia, GO

Publicado 09/05/2026 às 21:59

Melhores momentos da vitória do Goiás sobre o Vila Nova pela Série B

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