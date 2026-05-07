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Melhores momentos da vitória do Freiburg sobre o Braga pela Liga Europa

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 07/05/2026 às 19:33

Melhores momentos da vitória do Freiburg sobre o Braga pela Liga Europa

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